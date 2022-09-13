Jerry Jones hopes Dak Prescott can play within the next four games

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 13, 2022, 9:47 AM EDT
The injury to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s throwing hand may not be quite as bad as initially feared.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said today that the team is not going to put Prescott on injured reserve because there’s a chance that he could miss fewer than four games.

“We want him to be in consideration for playing within the next four games,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.

Initial reports on Sunday night had Prescott missing six to eight weeks, but after Prescott’s successful surgery on Monday, the reports came in at four to six weeks, and Jones hinted today that there’s a good chance it’s going to be closer to four than six.

“We feel better about it than we did Sunday night,” Jones said.

Cooper Rush will be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback until Prescott returns.

The Cowboys have the Bengals on Sunday, followed by a Monday night game against the Giants and then the Commanders in Week Four. Prescott may be back as soon as Week Five against the Rams.

  3. ….and just like clockwork, Jerruh delivers.

    jerruhjones says:
    September 13, 2022 at 9:10 am
    I’ll wait for Dr. Jerruh’s diagnosis.

  4. Which Jerry Jones was interviewed? General Manager? President? Owner? CEO? Coach? Team Doctor? He’s not getting any younger, one of these days he’s going to trot himself out there in full uniform.

  6. same clearheaded thinking that caused him to say gallup would have played sunday if it were the super bowl, and allowed him to think that it would be ok to have rush as his qb2 despite having the recent experience of seeing his season ruined when qb1 goes down.

  10. Dr. / Coach / GM Jerruh has spoken. It’s remarkable how he seems to know more about injuries and healing than the arguably the top sports physicians on earth.

  11. Dr. Jerruh back at it again trying to pressure injured players into returning while still injured and risking the rest of their careers.

  13. Given his awful record since stupidly parting ways with Jimmy Johnson, it’s beginning to look like Jerry Jones might even be dumb enough GM to play Dak three weeks after his surgery.

  15. How did Russell Wilson do after rushing back from the same injury last year? Yeah, this is not going to end well.

