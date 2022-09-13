Jerry Jones hopes Dak Prescott can play within the next four games

Getty Images

The injury to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s throwing hand may not be quite as bad as initially feared.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said today that the team is not going to put Prescott on injured reserve because there’s a chance that he could miss fewer than four games.

“We want him to be in consideration for playing within the next four games,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.

Initial reports on Sunday night had Prescott missing six to eight weeks, but after Prescott’s successful surgery on Monday, the reports came in at four to six weeks, and Jones hinted today that there’s a good chance it’s going to be closer to four than six.

“We feel better about it than we did Sunday night,” Jones said.

Cooper Rush will be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback until Prescott returns.

The Cowboys have the Bengals on Sunday, followed by a Monday night game against the Giants and then the Commanders in Week Four. Prescott may be back as soon as Week Five against the Rams.