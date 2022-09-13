Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation

The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much.

Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles on the Eagles’ roster, recording one solo tackle and one assisted tackle, with no sacks or quarterback hits. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that’s just where Davis is in the defensive tackle rotation.

“We have a rotation that we felt good about, we felt like with the way we went about the game, that was our rotation. Sometimes they’re going to get different reps,” Sirianni said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “That’s just the way it played out with Jordan Davis.”

Davis said he’s OK with his role on the defensive line.

We rotate, so it’s good,” Davis said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Same thing at Georgia. At Georgia we rotated, here we rotate. Whenever my number is called, I know I’m ready. Obviously as you go on you’re going to feel a little bit tired but that’s the game, right? Everybody’s tired. Conditioning-wise, I feel great.”

The Eagles have to hope that Davis can work his way into the starting lineup soon.

  2. The funny thing is that with Davis on the field, the Lions averaged 2.9ypc rushing. Without him, 10ypc. So he has an impact in taking up blockers, it just doesn’t show on the stat sheet.

