Keenan Allen unlikely to play on Thursday night

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen wasn’t bullish about his chances of playing on Thursday night after he injured his hamstring in the season opener and the outlook doesn’t look any better on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Allen is unlikely to play against the Chiefs in a matchup of 1-0 AFC West clubs. The Chargers listed Allen as a non-participant on their estimated injury report on Monday.

Allen posted four catches for 66 yards in the Chargers’ 24-19 win over the Raiders. That led the team and Allen has led the Chargers in receiving yards in four of the last five seasons.

Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter, Josh Palmer, and Jalen Guyton are the healthy wideouts on the 53-man roster for the Chargers.