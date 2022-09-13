Kelechi Osemele visits Raiders

September 13, 2022
Offensive guard Kelechi Osemele worked out for the Bears on Sept. 1 but left without a contract.

On Tuesday, Osemele visited the Raiders, Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Osemele last played in 2020 for the Chiefs, starting five games.

The Ravens made him a second-round selection in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with Baltimore before signing a five-year, $58.5 million deal with the Raiders in 2016.

Osemele made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018 while with the Raiders.

The team traded him to the Jets for a fifth-round selection in 2019, but he played only three games for them.

4 responses to “Kelechi Osemele visits Raiders

  1. This guy has busted ever since he got paid and overrated himself with Baltimore. He even signed with the Jets at one point.

    lol

  2. Insanely good pick by the Ravens at the time when they were all in for the super bowl. He was missed immediately

  3. touchback6 says:
    September 13, 2022 at 3:20 pm
    ——————————————————————————————

    Uhhh he never “signed with the Jets at one point”, but nice try. He was traded to the NYJ for a 5th in ’19.

  4. He is worth a look considering what paper weights we have protecting Carr now..this should have been dealt with in January the day after the super bowl!

