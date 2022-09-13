Kevin Stefanski: I think Jacoby Brissett will continue to get better

Getty Images

The Browns started the season 1-0 for the first time since 2004 when they defeated the Panthers with Cade York‘s 58-yard field goal.

But they got in position to do it after quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed passes to receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper to put Cleveland at the 40-yard line.

On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Brissett for how he got the Browns in a position to win.

“I really do believe he can continue to get better,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I think he’ll continue to get better. Having said that, I know there were some misses, but the throw to Donovan the second-to-last completion there — I know we completed it to Amari to get to the 40 — to Donovan with a player bearing down on him who was unblocked, standing in the pocket making that throw, that is big time football right there. He can be better, but really, really proud of how he finished that game.”

Brissett finished the contest 18-of-34 passing for 147 yards with one touchdown. He managed the game well, with Cleveland rushing 217 yards on 39 carries, averaging 5.6 yards a pop.

“Jacoby, he battled,” Stefanski said. “There were some opportunities early, but you have to understand that these games, there are going to be some moments with some highs and you have to battle through the lows. You look around the league and there are some tough moments. There are some really good defenses out there. For us, it is going to be about learning from the plays that we would like back and then just putting a plan together to be able to go perform this week versus the Jets.”