Miami Dolphins schedule and results 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released and the Dolphins will hope that the blockbuster addition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill can help propel the team into the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season. Keep reading to see the Dolphins’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games, and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Dolphins schedule 2022 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/11 Dolphins 20, Patriots 7 [recap]
  • Week 2: 9/18 Dolphins 42, Ravens 38 [recap]
  • Week 3: 9/25 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 4: 9/29 at Bengals (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 5: 10/9 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 6: 10/16 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Week 7: 10/23 vs. Steelers (Sunday), 8:20 p.m., NBC
  • Week 8: 10/30 at Lions, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 9: 11/6 at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 10: 11/13 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 11: BYE
  • Week 12: 11/27 vs. Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 13: 12/4 at 49ers, 4 p.m., FOX
  • Week 14: 12/11 at Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS
  • Week 15: 12/17 or 18 at Bills, TBD, TBD
  • Week 16: 12/25 vs. Packers (Christmas Day), 1 p.m., FOX
  • Week 17: 1/1 at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Jets, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 4 at Bengals
  • Sunday Night Football: Week 7 vs Steelers

Check out every teams' 2022 NFL schedule below:

AFC: East (BUF | MIA | NE | NYJ), North (BAL | CIN | CLE | PIT), South (HOU | IND | JAX | IND), West (DEN | KC | LV | LAC)

NFC: East (DAL | NYG | PHI | WAS), North (CHI | DET | GB | MIN), South (ATL | CAR | NO | TB), West (ARILARSF | SEA)

  1. During the “tank for Tua” season Miami also started the season against the Patriots & Ravens. The Dolphins lost those two games with a combined score of 107-10! Hopefully, the stars have finally alligned 50 years after the perfect season. Fins Up!

