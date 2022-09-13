Mike Tomlin on T.J. Watt: We’re in a lot better place than after the game

Posted by Josh Alper on September 13, 2022, 12:39 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 11 Steelers at Bengals
The latest reports on Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt‘s outlook after tearing his pec in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals indicate optimism that he will be able to avoid surgery and return to action around the middle of the season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t confirm that during a Tuesday press conference, but he did little to counter the idea that Watt received a favorable diagnosis. Tomlin said the Steelers are “probably in a lot better place than we were after the game” in terms of Watt’s outlook while acknowledging that Watt will not play this weekend.

Tomlin said he would not commit to anything beyond that. He said hecouldn’t definitively rule out surgery because Watt is still getting other opinions and that those conversations will inform a decision to do what’s “appropriate” when it comes to putting Watt on injured reserve.

If Watt goes on the list, he would miss at least four games before becoming eligible to return. The most recent reports pegged six weeks as a hopeful timeline for Watt’s return to action.

8 responses to “Mike Tomlin on T.J. Watt: We’re in a lot better place than after the game

  1. basically… if surgery is required he’s out for the season regardless if it’s tomorrow or 6 weeks from now. so let’s see where we’re at in 6 weeks

  2. Realizing your best player is out for an extended period is rough. Realizing that you’ll have to contend with Joe Burrow from now on is a challenge. Realizing you’ll have a coaching advantage every time you play the Bengals puts you in a better place. Realizing Mike Brown doesn’t like to fire coaches and eat contracts is like an early Christmas present. Life is good in Pittsburgh, even if Watt is out for a while.

  3. Gotta keep a guy safe from himself. He wants to play right now, but he needs to make sure he’s maximizing his career.

  5. got very lucky in game 1 .. not much OFF and now star of DEF will miss plenty of games.. they are a 500 team at best !!

  6. Rushing a guy back for a transitional season with low-expectations seems like a pretty bad idea to me. People (including the Steelers org) act like this guy is the only player on their team.

  8. This may be worse than how Whinebaugh does it.

    A tear is a tear. Even if he tries to come back, he’s risking tearing it again.

