Najee Harris: I’m playing against Patriots

Getty Images

Word on Monday was that Steelers running back Najee Harris avoided a serious foot injury when he was hurt in Sunday’s win over the Bengals and Harris confirmed as much on Tuesday.

Harris told Adam Schein of SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio that the injury is “nothing too crazy” and that he’ll use Tuesday’s off day to continue healing before he gets back on the field to prepare for the Steelers’ Week Two home game against the Patriots.

“I’ll be back at practice this week. And then I will be playing this weekend,” Harris said.

Harris had 10 carries for 23 yards and caught two passes for three yards and a touchdown while he was on the field in Week One. Jaylen Warren and Benny Snell are on the roster as backup running backs, but wide receiver Chase Claypool was second in rushing attempts with six against the Bengals.