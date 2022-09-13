Nathaniel Hackett: “Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it”

September 13, 2022
After sleeping on it, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett realizes he screwed up at the end of Monday night’s loss to the Seahawks.

Hackett acknowledged today that his decision to attempt a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 was wrong, but he said at the time he was thinking that if the Broncos’ offense got to the 46-yard line they would be in field goal range, and that is where the Broncos’ offense ended up.

“Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it. Just one of those things, you look back at it and you say, ‘Of course we should go for it. We missed the field goal.’ But in that situation we had a plan. We knew the 46 was the mark,” Hackett said.

But even that admission seems to miss the mark, as Hackett seems to be suggesting that it was the wrong decision only in hindsight. The reality is that virtually everyone watching the game and commenting in real time on social media was saying that Hackett was wrong to send kicker Brandon McManus on the field — even before McManus missed.

Hackett is working for new owners who didn’t hire him, and he may not have as long a leash as new coaches typically do. The Broncos entered this season with lofty expectations, and Hackett can’t afford to keep making the kinds of decisions that he has to second-guess the next day.

  3. And for anyone saying he didn’t have enough time, is forgetting that they had like a minute left but purposely let the clock run down so the final play would be the FG. they had time to get the 1st (from 4th and 5) and still run at least 2 more plays.

  5. Why isn’t Russ questioned about this?

    Coming in he was all about “a partnership” on offense and how much of a say he had?

    Where was he letting 12 seconds tick off before calling time out? Where was he when the coach and/or kicker thought it a good idea to try a 64 yard FG?

    Was Russ worried more about winning or about how he’d look if he didn’t get it done?

    And if it was winning, what’s that say about his confidence?

  6. Lay off the guy. As if you are a coach. Move on with your life it gets so shady on this site sometimes

  8. Coach Nate……never admit that you goofed up on a call. Stick by your guns and stay positive and confident otherwise your players will never look up to you.

  9. FG was the right call. Denvers offense was getting stuffed on short 4th downs all night. The kick was true. Had plenty of length. Pulled left last minute.

  11. Hackett was mentored by Doug Marrone.
    I don’t understand how anyone who knows that would expect him to be an improvement over that.

  12. This is why HC’s wind up getting fired. There is no way that the Broncos should have lost that game. Kudos to Carroll. Hackett’s seat is already hot and its technically not even the middle of September yet.

  13. The bad news is that it was a bad first impression. The good news is that first impressions, more often than not, don’t mean bleep. It’s a long season, let’s see what this guy can do.

  16. I don’t even care about the last play. If he would have made the kick, we’d be calling Hackett a genius. From what I saw, Hackett is trying to be a tough guy. That’s fine when you win. But when you have a first ballot HOF QB, who’s also very mobile and an accurate passer rolling out, to try to run one man with the football through eleven is just insanity. Then, he did the same thing again. Tough combined with smart is a good thing. So I don’t mind a tough guy. In defense of Hackett, he was probably in shock from those two goal line fumbles. The Broncos dominated the game. They just kept handing Seattle points, and still almost won. I’d feel pretty good going forward, but realize you have a HOF QB, and it’s a QB league. Tom Brady didn’t win all those super bowls because his teams were physical. They threw the ball.

  18. Seahawks are probably a 6-11 team. Broncos safe bringing up the rear in the AFC West and they have a short, over the hill Qb, that they paid a fortune in draft picks for. The team they just played got better by getting rid of him. Hackett should keep that offensive coordinator resume shined up.

  19. I guess he didn’t trust Russ’ cooking…

    It took guts on his part….I wouldn’t attempt a 54 yarder in Seattle, let alone a 64 yarder.

  21. Clueless doesn’t cover the guy strongly enough. He just said 64 was the number he was going for its just one game lets all hope he figures it out or he will be the first to go this year.

  23. The stage was set for a spectacular finish in front of the one of the most raucous crowds ever. Then Hackett pulled the curtain and the actors all went home.

  24. As a Cowboys fan, I’m not going to pass judgement on this. MY coach decided going with a QB sneak at the 50 with now time outs was infuriating.

    At least Hackett has an excuse as it was his first NFL head coaching game. McCarthy had been to the rodeo many times before his bonehead call.

  26. I can understand having a plan and all, but did he not notice that practice kick? It was awful. That should have made it hella easy to put the ball back in Wilson’s hands. And what’s up with Russell Wilson being associated with the two most horrendous play calls in NFL history?? Dude, stop being such a company man.

