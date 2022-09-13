New texts show former Mississippi governor helped funnel welfare funds to Brett Favre for USM volleyball stadium

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre keeps inching toward potential Paul Crewe status.

Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today reports that newly-revealed text messages show that former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant helped funnel federal welfare funds toward the building of a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, at Favre’s behest. Per the report, the texts show that Bryant guided Favre on how to write a funding proposal so that it would be granted.

Favre’s lawyer, Bud Holmes, said that Favre didn’t know the money came from welfare funds.

“Brett Favre has been honorable throughout this whole thing,” Holmes said Monday.

Favre previously denied that he discussed the volleyball project with Bryant. The text messages quoted in the article indicate otherwise, suggesting that $5 million was given to the school.

The former quarterback’s involvement in the welfare scandal first emerged when it was reported that he received $1.1 million for work he allegedly didn’t perform. He eventually repaid the money. He has been sued for the interest on the money he received and returned.

In July, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson sent a letter this month to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting that the Department of Justice investigate the situation, and that they focus on Favre and Bryant. Favre reportedly has been questioned by the FBI.

That same month, Mississippi fired a lawyer who had been hired to get to the bottom of the welfare scandal. The lawyer, Brad Pigott, claimed that the termination resulted from his effort to explore whether the $5 million had indeed been paid from federal welfare funds to the USM volleyball stadium.

    If I ever get busted for something and I am facing significant jail time, if Jackie Child’s isn’t available, I want this guy to be my lawyer. He clearly has no shame and isn’t afraid to lie on his clients behalf.

  4. I hope both Favre and that Governor get locked up for a long time. I’m sure Aaron Rodgers is shedding zero tears.

  5. Meanwhile there are parts of this state with no drinking water or bathing. I once tried to sell someone in Mississippi something that required a e-signature. No computer, and the public library was open for like 4 hours a day. Must be a nightmare to exist there.

  7. Hopefully Brad Pigott is able to resume his employment, sue the heck out of whomever fired him and receive the promotion is seemingly deserves.

  8. There’s a special place in hell for these types, but more importantly & urgently, there’s a special place in jail for them and ALL co-conspirators.

    Sadly, in a country where espionage nor sedition are major crimes, they’re safe. Instead of texting, they should’ve met on a golf course.

  9. I thought it was revealed Favre was one of dozens of people that Mississippi lawmakers leveraged to perform their scam.?

  10. Favre previously denied that he discussed the volleyball project with Bryant. The text messages quoted in the article indicate otherwise

    $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

    If he lied to the FBI, he’s up the Mississippi without a paddle.

  11. Not a good look on you, Brett.

    Despite earning tens of millions during your career, you (1) took $1.1M in welfare funds for work you didn’t do, then dragged your feet re-paying it, sans interest, and (2) tried to have millions in welfare funds diverted for some stadium that you liked.

    But, then, this is America, where the rich regularly scam money.

  13. Sorry but these e-mails aren’t “New”. An investigative reporter in Mississippi obtained them and published them about 6 months ago.

    People keep wanting to give Favre a pass (“wait till the facts some out”) —–the facts have been out for 6 months, Brett got his first taste of political slush fund money ….. and surprise surprise he like it.

