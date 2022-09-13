Packers put Krys Barnes on IR, sign Caleb Jones to active roster

Posted by Josh Alper on September 13, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Packers announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

Linebacker Krys Barnes has been placed on injured reserve. Tackle Caleb Jones has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

Barnes suffered ankle and calf injuries in the Packers’ season-opening loss to the Vikings and will miss at least four games as a result of the move to injured reserve.

Last Sunday’s game was the 30th Barnes has played for the Packers. He has 161 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries since joining the team.

Jones signed with the Packers after going undrafted this year. He was waived during final cuts and re-signed with the Packers after clearing waivers.

2 responses to “Packers put Krys Barnes on IR, sign Caleb Jones to active roster

  1. I like the kid,… big kid at that. I watched him real close in the preseason. He needs work but he didn’t allow many defenders to get past him. His footwork is a little slow but he’s a huge man and strong as a bull. Extremely Long arms to keep bull rushers off of him.
    He’ll get nothing but better with coaching and practice.

