Panthers place Andre Roberts on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Panthers will need to find a new kick returner.

The team announced that wide receiver Andre Roberts has been placed on injured reserve. A knee injury is the reason for Roberts’ trip to the list and he will have to miss at least four games before he’ll become eligible to return.

Roberts returned two kickoffs for 35 yards and one punt for 10 yards during the season-opening loss to the Browns. He did not play on any offensive snaps.

The three time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro signed with the Panthers this offseason.

Shi Smith is likely to take over punt return duties while Chuba Hubbard and Laviska Shenault are options for kickoff duty.