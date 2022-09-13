Patrick Mahomes: I’m sure I’ll be good to go this week

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his left wrist on the first of his five touchdown passes in the Week One victory over the Cardinals.

But Mahomes, obviously, was able to play through it. And after he was listed as a full participant on Kansas City’s Monday injury report estimate, there don’t seem to be any real concerns as the Chiefs get ready to face the Chargers on Thursday.

Via Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, head coach Andy Reid called Mahomes “full go” in his Tuesday press conference.

Mahomes then noted that he received treatment on the non-throwing wrist, but he’s otherwise fine.

“It got a little sore yesterday but today it felt a lot better,” Mahomes said. “I’m sure I’ll be good to go this week.”

Mahomes finished Sunday 30-of-39 for 360 yards with five TDs — good for a 144.2 passer rating.