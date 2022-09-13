Patriots place Ty Montgomery on IR, sign Lil’Jordan Humphrey to active roster

Getty Images

Patriots running back Ty Montgomery injured his ankle in the team’s preseason finale Aug. 26. He returned to play the season opener Sunday, seeing action on 21 offensive snaps and seven on special teams.

But Montgomery now will miss at least the next four games.

The Patriots placed Montgomery on injured reserve Tuesday.

Montgomery caught three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown and had two rushes for minus-2 yards.

The Patriots signed receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the 53-player roster in a corresponding move. Humphrey signed with the team as a free agent in June.

New England cut Humphrey out of the preseason but re-signed him to the practice squad the following day. He played three offensive snaps and one on special teams against the Dolphins after the Patriots activated him off the practice squad for the game.

The Patriots also made the signing of offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to the practice squad official Tuesday.