Pete Carroll: Ken Walker III will play this week

USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks rooking running back Ken Walker III wasn’t ready to play last night, after having some sort of abdominal surgery last month. Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Walker will be ready to go on Sunday, at San Francisco.

Carroll said in an appearance on 710 ESPN in Seattle that Walker “is going to be out there this week.”

The Seahawks had 76 rushing yards on Monday night, with Rashaad Penny gained 60 of them on 12 attempts.

Seattle made Walker a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, after rushing for 1,636 yards last year at Michigan State. His presence could give the offense a lift, as they prepare to face their arch-rivals from the NFC West.