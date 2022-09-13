Pete Carroll: Nobody gave us a chance to win this game, this was a great night of football

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sounded after Monday night’s win over the Broncos like he felt vindicated after an offseason of listening to doubters.

Carroll knew the Seahawks were heavy underdogs against Russell Wilson and the Broncos, and Carroll said he was proud of his players for stepping up against a tough opponent.

“Nobody gave us a chance to win this football game,” Carroll said. “It just shows you, this was such a team win, such a smart, well-played game by all the fellas out there. . . . This was a great night of football.”

Carroll saluted the Seattle fans, who were loud throughout.

“The fans were ridiculous, the 12s were so good tonight. God dang they were great. I’m so pleased we could give them a game like this, and they could have that much fun,” Carroll said. “We’re so lucky that we can play here, that our fans love it so much, and we can play here.”

The Seahawks, who were viewed as playoff long shots before the season, are now all alone in first place as the only 1-0 team in the NFC West.