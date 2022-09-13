PFT Week 1 2022 NFL awards coming Wednesday

Getty Images

Every Wednesday morning during the season, the NFL issues a variety of awards. We’ve decided to do the same.

The league hands out offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, and special-teams player of the week for each conference. We’ll award, on a league-wide basis, offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, rookie of the week, coach of the week (head coach or assistant), and play of the week.

We’ve already got a good idea as to the Week 1 winners, but I’m willing to consider (i.e., steal) any and all recommendations that you may have. Make them below.

And come back tomorrow to see who wins, and who instead lands as a runner-up.