PFT’s Week Two 2022 NFL power rankings

1. Bills (1-0; No. 3): They’ll go as far as Josh Allen can take them. And he can take them all the way.

2. Chiefs (1-0; No. 4): Anyone who was sleeping on the Chiefs is now wide-ass awake.

3. Buccaneers (1-0; No. 2): They beat an overmatched Dallas team, but something’s missing.

4. Rams (0-1; No. 1): They may not see another team this year as good as the one that dismantled them in Week One.

5. Eagles (1-0; No. 9): The three-point margin obscures how solid they were.

6. Ravens (1-0; No. 12): Yes, it was the Jets. But they look like they’re ready to contend.

7. Bengals (0-1; No. 6): They stepped on a rake to start the season, and still almost won.

8. Packers (0-1; No. 5): At least it wasn’t 38-3.

9. 49ers (0-1; No. 7): It’s hard to tell how good (or not) they are based on a game played in a swamp.

10. Titans (0-1; No. 8): Last year, they were blown out at home in Week One and recovered to win the No. 1 seed.

11. Chargers (1-0; No. 15): Great start. Consistency, and health, will be the key.

12. Dolphins (1-0; No. 18): The Bills need to be far more concerned about the Dolphins than the Patriots.

13. Steelers (1-0; No. 16): They’ve got a chance to take a 4-0 record to Buffalo in Week Five.

14. Colts (0-0-1; No. 11): They ended an eight-game Week One losing streak. They probably aren’t celebrating.

15. Raiders (0-1; No. 14): They’ve got to regroup quickly, because things don’t get much easier until their Week Six bye.

16. Browns (1-0; No. 21): The Browns of past regimes wouldn’t have recovered from that blown lead.

17. Cowboys (0-1; No. 10): When you have two quarterbacks, you have none. When you have one quarterback who gets injured, you also have none.

18. Vikings (1-0; No. 22): Things could get very interesting in the NFC North this year.

19. Saints (1-0; No. 20): Against better teams, they’ll need to play more than one quarter per game.

20. Patriots (0-1; No. 17): The “yeah, but Bill Belichick is the coach” routine may not work for very long.

21. Cardinals (0-1; No. 13): When the coach is complaining about performance at practice after the first game that counts, that’s a very bad sign.

22. Seahawks (1-0; No. 25): Pete Carroll got an early birthday present in the form of big slice of vindication.

23. Washington (1-0; No. 24): Carson Wentz looked like the 2017 version and then the 2021 version and then the 2017 version again.

24. Broncos (0-1; No. 19): When it mattered most, Let Russ Cook became Let Russ Watch.

25. Giants (1-0; No. 27): A healthy and motivated Saquon Barkley makes up for a lot of deficiencies on the roster.

26. Panthers (0-1; No. 23): David Tepper won’t put up with too many more of those.

27. Bears (1-0; No. 30): Win at Lambeau, and the Bears will get a big bump.

28. Falcons (0-1; No. 26): The more things change, the more the Falcons blow a big lead in the fourth quarter.

29. Texans (0-0-1; No. 32): They haven’t had to finish out many games in recent years, and it showed.

30. Lions (0-1; No. 28): Nobody back-door covers in Week One like the Dan Campbell Lions.

31. Jaguars (0-1; No. 29): The good news is that Doug Pederson was on the plane back to Jacksonville.

32. Jets (0-1; No. 31): Robert Saleh is keeping receipts. His wallet will soon be fatter than George Costanza’s.

  4. The Packers are too high. They’re not healthy, and look lost based on comments from their best CB.

  7. Over-react much? The Cardinals are dispirited and dysfunctional. The Chiefs beat them, big whup. I’ll doze on the Chiefs for a few more days. Talk to me on Friday. If they beat the Chargers Thursday night, I’ll be awake.

  8. Seems like there are a lot of 0-1 teams who are ranked higher than the 1-0 teams. I guess the assumption is the 0-1 teams will win another game.

  9. We all know that week 1 rankings are goofy but I think you have a reverse bias thing going on with the Vikings at 18. And the Eagles at 5 is wish fulfillment.

  11. Bills #1, Chiefs #2. Yeah, they were the best two teams last year too. But what does “wide-ass awake” mean?

  12. Vikings jumping from 22 to only #18 after beating the Packers 28-3? And the Eagles is in top 5? *smh*

  13. Vikings at 18??? Not nearly high enough…and I’m an Eagles fan! They scare me this year. Gonna be a HUGE test for the Eagles next week.

  15. How can the Bengals possibly be ahead of us, after we just dominated them? What a joke. I just don’t see any team on that list that could beat us. Honestly, I look at this schedule and I don’t see any game on there that I think we would lose. I would love to see us be the first team to go 20-0. Steelers gonna roll!!!

  17. 12. Dolphins (1-0; No. 18): The Bills need to be far more concerned about the Dolphins than the Patriots.
    ============================================================================
    After watching that game, the Bills are not worried about the Tua lead Dolphins. If they got themselves a QB they might be a good team. As it stands now, they are going nowhere. We cant actually say the Patriots are horrible, watch the Patriots shut down the Dolphins offense, and then act like the Dolphins are good…

  18. As long as #18 Jefferson stays healthy, the Vikes are the team to beat in the NFCN and a team to reckon with in the NFC period. They looked polished in all phases even if it was the first game.

  19. Chargers way too low

    – – – – – – – – – – – –

    They were gifted 3 turnovers and only won by 5. Until they absolutely dominate in that scenario they are right where they need to be.

  22. Vikings > Packers. Not only did they crush them Sunday, they have dominated them in recent years and this year they have leaps
    and bounds more talent at almost every position.

  23. Ravens moved up too high. So the beat the Jets. Big deal. They haven’t proven anything yet. Let’s see how things go against Miami

  27. >9. 49ers
    >27. Bears
    Two things. Jimmy G isn’t starting yet. The Bears have a huge home field advantage if they’ve proven just how good they can be in that dismal field so that should justify ranking them closer to the teens.

  28. I called it. The mighty Steelers roll on, and the Bungles are the Bungles (they were what we thought they were…..soft). The Patsies are next

  30. jacktatumroamingthemiddle says:
    September 13, 2022 at 10:01 am
    Chargers way too low

    – – – – – – – – – – – –

    They were gifted 3 turnovers and only won by 5. Until they absolutely dominate in that scenario they are right where they need to be

    ********************

    Good teams win. Raidahs played well, but they lost. Chargers too low.

