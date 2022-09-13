Rams put Kyren Williams on IR, sign Matt Overton

Getty Images

Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams is set to miss a chunk of time after having surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain he suffered in the season opener and the team announced on Tuesday that he’ll be going on injured reserve as he recovers.

Williams will miss at least four games as a result of going on the list and word last Friday was that he should miss 6-8 weeks. Williams was injured covering a kickoff on the only snap he played in his first NFL regular season game.

The Rams filled the open roster spot by signing long snapper Matt Overton. He has appeared in 176 games for four teams over the last decade and played in every game for the Chargers last year.

Matt Orzech handled the long snapping for the Rams last Thursday.