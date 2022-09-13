Report: Dak Prescott could return in 4-6 weeks

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his right thumb Monday and it was followed by a more positive report about when he might be able to return to action.

Word has been that Prescott is set to miss 6-8 weeks as the fracture heals, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Prescott could return a bit earlier. Per his report, Prescott could be back in as little as four weeks after what’s described as a “clean” surgery.

The Cowboys play the Bengals, Giants, Commanders, and Rams. They face the Eagles on October 16 in what would be the first possible return date in the revised timeline.

Any path to return will be informed by how Prescott’s bone heals in the coming weeks and resuming throwing would be a sign that the quarterback is closing in on clearance for full football activity.

Cooper Rush is expected to start at quarterback for the Cowboys while Prescott is sidelined.