Steelers to sign Ryan Anderson to practice squad

While Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t definitive about much concerning linebacker T.J. Watt‘s next steps after tearing his pec during a Tuesday press conference, he did confirm that Watt will not be playing against the Patriots this weekend.

Tomlin also said that the team would need to bring in some help this week in order to make up for Watt’s absence and it appears they’ve settled on the guy to provide it. Former Washington edge rusher Ryan Anderson visited on Tuesday and, according to multiple reports, the Steelers will sign Ryan Anderson to their practice squad.

Anderson was a second-round pick in 2017 and spent four years in Washington before signing with the Giants last year. He was suspended six games for a PED violation just before the start of the regular season and the Giants released him a couple of days later.

Anderson has 86 tackles, six sacks, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 52 career games.