Steelers to work out Ryan Anderson

Getty Images

The Steelers are looking at adding some depth at linebacker.

With star edge rusher T.J. Watt set to go on injured reserve, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Pittsburgh is working out linebacker Ryan Anderson.

Anderson was last with the Giants in training camp last year. But he was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs in late August. New York released Anderson and he did not sign with another team last season.

A second-round pick in 2017, Anderson spent his first four years with Washington. He appeared in 52 games with four starts for the club, recording 6.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits.

The Steelers are reportedly optimistic that Watt will not need surgery for his torn pectoral and may be able to return in as little as six weeks.