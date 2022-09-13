Steve Spagnuolo: Justin Herbert just gets better and better

Getty Images

Week Two will bring the first matchup of the season between the Chiefs and Chargers, who split their two games last year.

Los Angeles won at Arrowhead Stadium in September and the Chiefs won at SoFi Stadium in December.

Quarterback Justin Herbert made a surprise debut against Kansas City as a rookie and now Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has planned to go against him four times. In his Monday press conference, Spagnuolo said he considers Herbert to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

“He just gets better and better,” Spagnuolo said. “And it’s a different quarterback challenge [than Arizona’s Kyler Murray], right? It’s not the smaller, quick — now this guy can be elusive, but he’s got the whole package in my opinion. From the chin to the hairline, he’s really smart — that’s why they do a lot of things with him. He’s big and can throw over people. He rarely takes a hit because he gets rid of the ball. He gets them in and out of bad plays and into good plays.

“So, what you’re doing on the backend as far as disguises is really important. And I think with the weapons he has — and I know there’s a possibility he might be down with one of his weapons — but I think he utilizes them all really well, he spreads them all over the field and that’s what makes it a challenge to defend these guys.”

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen said after Sunday’s game that there’s a “small” possibility he’ll play against the Chiefs, given the hamstring injury that sidelined him during the Week One win over the Raiders. But no matter who is out there for Los Angeles, Herbert has displayed an ability to be one of the toughest quarterbacks to defend.

That should make for a fun matchup to being Amazon Prime’s Thursday night slate.