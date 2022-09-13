Titans’ Da’Shawn Hand out for season with torn quad

Getty Images

Titans defensive end Da'Shawn Hand‘s season is over after just two plays.

Hand suffered a torn quad on his second play of Sunday’s season opener, and he will undergo season-ending surgery, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Lions who spent three years in Detroit, Hand signed with the Titans’ practice squad late last season, stayed in Tennessee and made the active roster this year. He’ll spend the rest of the year on injured reserve.

Hand signed a one-year contract with the Titans, so he will hit free agency in March.