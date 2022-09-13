Titans place Da’Shawn Hand, A.J. Moore on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans have made a pair of roster moves with players who sustained season-ending injuries.

Tennessee announced the club has placed defensive end Da'Shawn Hand and defensive back A.J. Moore on injured reserve.

Hand suffered a torn quad and Moore suffered an ankle injury during the Week One loss to the Giants.

Hand was on Tennessee’s practice squad last year before signing a futures deal with the team and sticking on the 53-man roster after training camp. He played just two defensive snaps on Sunday.

Moore was on the field for five special teams snaps. He joined the Titans in March.

Tennessee also announced the club has signed defensive back Nate Brooks to its practice squad.