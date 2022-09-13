When meeting with ownership, Nathaniel Hackett needs to admit his mistake

Posted by Mike Florio on September 13, 2022, 12:26 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t get grilled by reporters the way he should have been after Monday night’s loss to the Seahawks, given his inexplicable decision to dial up a 64-yard field goal attempt in lieu of attempting to convert on fourth and five, with plenty of time and multiple time outs.

He undoubtedly won’t enjoy such deference when meeting with ownership.

In the first game for the Penner-Walton group, they’ll have questions. What Hackett says will be as important as how he says it. During post-game practice, he talked way too fast. He’ll need, first and foremost, to slow it down when he’s sitting across from CEO Greg Penner.

And he’ll also need to be able to better explain why he trusted a guy who had a career success rate of 12.5 percent from 60 yards or longer in lieu of trusting quarterback Russell Wilson to convert a fourth-down play, given the massive investment the team has made in its franchise quarterback.

Owners have become more savvy in recent years. The in-house analytics executives help load them up with questions that cut through the jargon of coach speak. The coaches get challenged like never before. And they need to be convincing in their explanations.

For Hackett, the stakes will be as high. The new owners didn’t hire him. They are titans of industry. Their truest and most complete first impression of Hackett will be based on how he handles a difficult situation like this one.

His best play will be to admit that he made a bad decision. To acknowledge that, as he moves from the relative calm of the booth to the highest-setting blender of the sideline, things move very quickly and that he needs to learn how to make good decisions quickly.

His job isn’t riding on it today. But it could cloud ownership’s assessment of him just enough that his job will be riding on it later.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “When meeting with ownership, Nathaniel Hackett needs to admit his mistake

  2. First thing he needs to do is put down the play sheet. When your a first time head coach you need to understand all aspects of the game to manage it correctly. He looked so lost yesterday and the team was mentally and physically soft. No discipline at all. Focus dude on the team not the offence.

  3. The Mighty Seahawks not only Won the Game, and Embarrassed Wilson, they put the Broncos’ new Coach on the Hot Seat!!…

    Go Hawks!

  4. Hackett ruined one of the great entertainment moments ever. Wilson back in Seattle 4th and five do or die end of game 60,000 or whatever people screaming millions watching on TV and what’s he do, he tries a million yard field goal. What a dumb move what a let down.

  6. The problem for Natty Hackett is deciding on which mistake to take accountability for. Penalties, clock management, and a lack of plan to exploit a defense featuring inexperience on the corners are all on him. The entire team was out of sync and ran into a team that was more than ready to start the season. I’m optimistic about my Broncos, but that was pretty terrible coaching.

  7. Umm, it’s one game folks. I don’t think these “titans of industry” have a habit of micromanaging their leaders, especially after one week. If McManus is still kicking 64 yarders every week come November, then maybe there’s an issue worth discussing.

  8. It may seem rash but honestly I think he deserves to be fired. The decision was so unbelievably awful that you can no longer trust anything about his decision making abilities going forward. Not to mention that he followed it up with taking all his time outs during the kneel downs. This was some of the lowest grade coaching I’ve ever witnessed.

  9. I have never seen that much dysfunction of the last minute of the game as what Hackett put us through. A Pee Wee football coach would have been better suited to play out the last minute of that game.

  10. I think his job should be riding on it. As you said, new ownership has nothing invested in him because they did not hire him. The field goal attempt, combined with the terrible play calling in goal line situations and the penalties, may be enough for new ownership to say no thank you.

  11. No way wilson wouldve got the 4th and 5 in opponent territory. Much better chance at the FG. Which only missed by inches.

  12. If they’re smart, they eat this and fire him now. That’s one of the worst coaches I’ve ever seen, which was predictable considering his history. They didn’t hire him, so they have an easy out. Can’t be wasting a year of a 33 year old QB on terrible coaching. There were head scratching moves all night. The GM would be on the hot seat now too for hiring him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.