Alec Pierce is in the concussion protocol

Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce started the season opener for the Colts, but he may not be around for their second game of the year.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said on Wednesday that Pierce is in the concussion protocol. Reich said Pierce, who took a big hit from Texans safety Jalen Pitre during last Sunday’s tie, reported concussion symptoms after the game.

Pierce stayed in the game after the hit and wound up playing 47 offensive snaps, which was a little more than half of the Colts’ total snaps in the game.

Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, Ashton Dulin, and Dezmon Patmon are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster in Indianapolis.