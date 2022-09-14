Alex Leatherwood on non-football illness list, out at least four weeks

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was inactive for the Bears’ season opener and he won’t be playing in the next four games either.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced at a Wednesday press conference that Leatherwood has been placed on the non-football illness list. He will not be eligible to play in the next four games and Eberflus told reporters that the team expects him back this season.

Leatherwood was a Raiders first-round pick last year and started all 17 games at right tackle as a rookie, but didn’t play well and he was cut as part of the new regime in Vegas’ bid to remake their roster.

Eberflus said the Bears will be signing Michael Schofield to take Leatherwood’s roster spot. The veteran has experience at guard and tackle and was one of the team’s final cuts this summer.

UPDATE 2:07 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Leatherwood has been diagnosed with mononucleosis.