Allen Lazard limited in Wednesday’s practice

There could be some good news coming for the Packers’ receiving corps.

After he did not practice all last week and was inactive for the loss to the Vikings, receiver Allen Lazard was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Lazard has been sidelined since his ankle got stepped on early last week. Just because he was able to get on the field on Wednesday doesn’t mean he’ll play. But it is a sign that things are trending in the right direction for the receiver.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) remained limited on the injury report for Wednesday. He was listed as limited in all three of Green Bay’s practices last week, too. and was inactive for the game.

Guard John Runyan (concussion) was the only player who did not practice. Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) was limited.

Offensive lineman Jake Hanson (shoulder), cornerback Keisean Nixon (shoulder), and linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) were all full participants.