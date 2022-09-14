Austin Ekeler: There’s still so much left on the bone in the run game

Getty Images

The Chargers held on to beat the Raiders on Sunday to start the season 1-0.

But as the club heads to Kansas City this week to play the Chiefs on Thursday night, the offense would like to get more out of the run game.

As a team, Los Angeles managed just 76 yards on 31 carries in Week One. Starting running back Austin Ekeler had 36 yards on 14 carries. He also had 36 yards receiving on four catches.

Ekeler pointed to the fact that it was just the first game when discussing why the offense struggled in that area.

“This was the first time together where we [were] actually on the field going full speed, tackling to the ground,” Ekeler said, via Jeff Miller of the L.A. Times. “So you’re gonna have to work through some stuff. Now, no excuse. We’ve got a game under our belt. Gotta get it going again.”

Ekeler also noted that there were times when he didn’t read the looks as well as he should have.

“There’s still so much left on the bone,” Ekeler said.

The Chargers have a stable of backs they can turn to between Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, and Sony Michel. With Justin Herbert at quarterback, Los Angeles doesn’t necessarily need to have the best run game in the league. But it will be easier to put teams away if the ground game is more efficient.