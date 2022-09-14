Brian Robinson is back to doing agility drills

Getty Images

Commanders running back Brian Robinson has taken another step toward returning to the playing field after being shot late last month.

Reporters at the team’s facility sent word that Robinson is working on a side field during the team’s practice session. Those reports said that Robinson showed no obvious signs of discomfort while he was doing agility work and riding on a stationary bike.

Robinson was shot in the knee and glute during an attempt to rob him in August, but he avoided any catastrophic injuries and was out of the hospital a couple of days later. Word from the team has been that they believe Robinson has a chance to play this season and a report last weekend indicated that a Week Five return — the earliest possible date Robinson can be activated from the non-football injury list — was a realistic possibility.

The Commanders took Robinson in the third round of this year’s draft and he appeared to be on track to play a big role in the offense before getting shot. It looks like he’ll still get an opportunity to play some role for the team this year and that would be one of the feel-good stories of the year in the NFL.