Broncos sign Anthony Harris to practice squad, place Justin Simmons on IR

Getty Images

The Broncos are placing Justin Simmons on injured reserve with his thigh injury that Nathaniel Hackett said earlier in the day would keep the safety out for some time. Simmons will have to miss a minimum of four games before he can return.

Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post also reports the Broncos are signing safety Anthony Harris to their practice squad.

The Eagles and Harris “mutually agreed” to terminate his practice squad contract Sept. 5 to maximize his flexibility to join another team’s active roster. But he will begin his time in Denver on the practice squad.

Harris spent six seasons with Broncos General Manager George Paton and the Vikings. Harris, who spent last season in Philadelphia, has started 61 career games, including 44 the past three seasons. He led the NFL with six interceptions in 2019.

The Broncos are promoting defensive back Essang Bassey from the practice squad to the 53-player roster instead. Bassey has played 14 games with two starts the past two seasons.