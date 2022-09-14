Cade York named AFC special teams player of the week

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 14, 2022, 8:53 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

It’s unconventional to select a kicker in the fourth round of the draft.

But Cade York illustrated exactly why Cleveland did it on Sunday, sending a 58-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to give the Browns a 26-24 victory over the Panthers.

Now the rookie has been named AFC special teams player of the week.

While York’s game-winner was the headline, he nailed all of his attempts in Sunday’s contest. He had earlier field goals of 26, 34, and 36 yards. Plus he hit two extra points and sent five of his seven kickoffs for touchbacks.

After a strong debut, York and the Browns will take on the Jets in Week Two.

2 responses to "Cade York named AFC special teams player of the week

