Cam Akers surprised by his limited role in the opener

USA TODAY Sports

After Cam Akers played only 12 snaps in the season opener, Rams coach Sean McVay said the running back needs an increased level of urgency and accountability.

McVay said Wednesday he had a conversation with Akers about just that.

“It’s a result of my confidence in him and the expectations we have and what we need him to be, which isn’t anything more than what he’s capable of for us to reach some of the levels that I’m hopeful that we can do,” McVay said. “So I love Cam. I want him to be able to be a guy that we’re heavily able to lean on, both him and Darrell (Henderson). That’s what it’s got to be able to be.”

Akers said the conversation with McVay happened during training camp and that he was surprised by such a limited role in the season opener. Akers had three carries for no yards.

While Akers called it frustrating, he added that he doesn’t “want to make it too big, bigger than what it is.”

“If coach don’t think I’m being urgent, then [I need to] be more urgent,” Akers said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “That’s what it comes down to.”

Akers said he thinks McVay was referencing practice, not games.

“Whatever coach says, I’m going to take it, and I’m going to learn from it,” Akers said. “Whatever you want to say. I’m going to take it and learn from it and go from there. Whether I think it’s right or not, maybe I’m not always right.”

Henderson played 54 snaps and ran for 47 yards on 13 carries and caught five passes for 26 yards against the Bills. Akers might have seen even fewer chances if not for the early ankle injury to Kyren Williams, who will miss 6-8 weeks. While Williams is out, the Rams will need Akers to spell Henderson.