Chiefs rule Harrison Butker out for Thursday night

Getty Images

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will not play on Thursday night.

Butker injured his ankle in the season opener and was able to return to the game, but playing on a short week was not conducive to him being in the lineup against the Chargers. The Chiefs signed Matt Ammendola to the practice squad earlier this week and he will likely be elevated on Thursday to handle the kicking duties at Arrowhead Stadium.

Right guard Trey Smith is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He was listed as a full participant on Wednesday’s estimated practice report, which would seem to be a good sign for his chances of playing.

Left tackle Orlando Brown (knee), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), wide receiver Justin Watson (chest), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left wrist), safety Justin Reid (hand), and linebacker Willie Gay (knee) were all on the injury report this week, but none of them received injury designations for the game.