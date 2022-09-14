Dan Campbell: League office admitted Eagles got away with intentional grounding

Getty Images

Lions coach Dan Campbell said today that the league office has confirmed a missed call by the officials on Sunday that benefited the Eagles.

Campbell said he asked the league to explain why Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wasn’t called for intentional grounding on a first-and-goal play in the second quarter, when the Lions were pressuring him and he threw the ball into the ground. Campbell said the league admitted it should have been flagged, but that he couldn’t have challenged it at the time.

“We turned it in. They said they were wrong. But no, you can’t review that,” Campbell said.

The Eagles scored a touchdown on that series of downs, and if the flag had been thrown it’s much more likely that they would have had to settle for a field goal. In a game the Lions ended up losing 38-35, that potential four-point difference was significant, and it’s unsurprising that the Lions aren’t happy about it.