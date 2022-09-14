Dan Campbell: League office admitted Eagles got away with intentional grounding

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 14, 2022, 1:16 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions
Lions coach Dan Campbell said today that the league office has confirmed a missed call by the officials on Sunday that benefited the Eagles.

Campbell said he asked the league to explain why Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wasn’t called for intentional grounding on a first-and-goal play in the second quarter, when the Lions were pressuring him and he threw the ball into the ground. Campbell said the league admitted it should have been flagged, but that he couldn’t have challenged it at the time.

“We turned it in. They said they were wrong. But no, you can’t review that,” Campbell said.

The Eagles scored a touchdown on that series of downs, and if the flag had been thrown it’s much more likely that they would have had to settle for a field goal. In a game the Lions ended up losing 38-35, that potential four-point difference was significant, and it’s unsurprising that the Lions aren’t happy about it.

5 responses to "Dan Campbell: League office admitted Eagles got away with intentional grounding

  1. Which is why EVERYTHING should be reviewable. Keep a limit on amount of reviews for each team though, so it doesn’t slow down the game.

  3. I’m not a Lions fan, but it seems like these kinds of officiating mistakes happen against the Lions at a much higher rate than against other teams.

  5. That’s garbage. Even the announcers said he was in the box. The lions got away with holding all over they place, and there was phantom PI on the Eagles at a critical moment. Bottom line is the Lions were outplayed. Officiating didn’t decide this game.

