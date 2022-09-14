Five Buccaneers receivers land on injury report

September 14, 2022
The Buccaneers loaded up the receiver position this year in the event that, like last year, their receivers get injured. Through only one regular-season game, five Buccaneers receivers are injured in advance of a game against the Saints in New Orleans.

Three didn’t practice at all: Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris Godwin (hamstring), and Julio Jones (knee). Two were limited: Mike Evans (calf) and Breshad Perriman (knee).

That leaves the Bucs with two fully healthy receivers on the roster: Jaelon Darden and Scotty Miller.

Also missing practice were tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) and cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring). Quarterback Tom Brady got the day off, for rest purposes.

Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) were limited, too.

  1. The problem is starters do not generally play in pre season and tend to get hurt in the first few real games cause of it . quality of the first few games teams play in the regular season has gone down hill because of it.

