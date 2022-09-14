Giants starting cornerback Aaron Robinson out this week after appendectomy

Getty Images

The Giants will be down one of their starting cornerbacks on Sunday against the Panthers.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that cornerback Aaron Robinson had his appendix removed and will miss at least this week’s game.

Robinson started in Sunday’s win over the Titans and played 95 percent of defensive snaps and 54 percent of special teams snaps.

Giants backup cornerback Nick McCloud missed practice after suffering a hamstring injury against the Titans, so the Giants are getting thin at the position. Daboll said the Giants may give some playing time to rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, who didn’t play any defensive snaps in Week One, or call up a cornerback from the practice squad.

“We’ve got a group in there that will work to compete,” Daboll said.