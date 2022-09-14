Giants’ Tae Crowder celebrates big hits on Derrick Henry

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry is not an easy man to take down, but Giants linebacker Tae Crowder did it multiple times on Sunday. And he’s still celebrating.

Crowder was in on four tackles on Henry in the Giants’ upset of the Titans, including a vicious hit that knocked Henry off-kilter. Crowder celebrated that on the field by standing over Henry, but he said he wasn’t worried about getting called for taunting.

“Let them call it,” Crowder said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “We’ll just go line up again.”

Crowder has also been posting multiple photos and videos to Instagram showing him hitting Henry, clearly pleased with himself. And with the Giants taking on another big-name running back in Christian McCaffrey this week, Crowder says the Giants are ready for him.

“Obviously it’ll be different,” Crowder said of the game plan facing McCaffrey. “But it’s not really about what they’re going to do. It’s about what we’re going to do.”