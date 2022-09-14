Halapoulivaati Vaitai had back surgery

Getty Images

The Lions put right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve last week with a back injury and an update on his condition from head coach Dan Campbell on Wednesday points to an extended absence from the lineup.

Campbell said at his press conference that Vaitai had surgery in Dallas on Tuesday. Campbell did not give a timeline for Vaitai to return to action.

“He certainly will be out for a little while here, but we’re not ruling out that he’s done for the season,” Campbell said.

Logan Stenberg got the start at right guard in the opener. Reporters at Lions practice noted that left tackle Taylor Decker, center Frank Ragnow, and guard Tommy Kraemer were out of practice on Wednesday.

With all of the injuries, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Lions are signing Kayode Awosika off the Eagles practice squad. Awosika has played both guard and tackle since signing with Philadelphia last year.