J.J. Watt, Rondale Moore remain out of Cardinals practice

Posted by Josh Alper on September 14, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The Cardinals played without defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver Rondale Moore in the season opener and the practice week didn’t start off with things looking much different for either player.

Watt and Moore both remained out of practice in Arizona. Watt is dealing with a calf injury and Moore injured his hamstring during one of last week’s workouts.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at his press conference that the team wouldn’t have a clear idea about either player’s availability until later in the week, but the lack of progress isn’t a great sign about their chances of playing against the Raiders.

Tight end Zach Ertz (calf) did play in the opener, but he was out of practice along with wide receiver Andy Isabella (back) and safety Jalen Thompson (toe). Right tackle Kelvin Beachum and center Rodney Hudson both had rest days.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) and left guard Justin Pugh (neck) were both limited participants.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “J.J. Watt, Rondale Moore remain out of Cardinals practice

  1. People will look back on Watt’s career and go: “Remember those 3 years when he was the greatest defensive player of all time?”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.