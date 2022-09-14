Jacoby Brissett on if he got away with grounding: I’m going off what ref says

USA TODAY Sports

Did he or didn’t he?

Panthers coach Matt Rhule argued Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett committed intentional grounding by not immediately spiking the ball late in Sunday’s game. Brissett pumped the ball toward the ground and took a step back before spiking the ball to kill the clock with 13 seconds left.

Officials threw a flag but picked it up.

Instead of a 10-second runoff and a 10-yard penalty, kicker Cade York made a go-ahead, 58-yard field goal on fourth-and-one to give the Browns a 26-24 lead with eight seconds remaining.

“What happened?” Brissett said Wednesday when asked if he got away with something, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I’m going off what the ref says.”

The end-zone angle of the play appears to confirm officials should have penalized the Browns.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski conceded a gray area.

“I think Jacoby knew what he was trying to do,” he said, “and I think the officials ruled what they ruled.”