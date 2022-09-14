Jameis Winston listed as limited in practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston finished strong in the season opener, but it was a bumpy road to the 27-26 win.

The Saints trailed 26-10 before rallying in the fourth quarter and Winston made a brief stop in the medical tent before throwing two touchdowns to spur that rally. After the game, he told PFT that he was “just a little banged up” in his first game action since tearing his ACL last season.

Winston is still feeling some aftereffects and was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday with a back injury. He told reporters at a press conference that he’s “getting over some first game soreness” but didn’t sound overly concerned about how he’ll be feeling over the rest of the week.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) was the only player to miss practice. Defensive end Cameron Jordan (hip), running back Alvin Kamara (rib), safety Marcus Maye (ankle), wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), running back Dwayne Washington (hamstring), tackle Landon Young (hip), running back Mark Ingram (ankle), guard Calvin Throckmorton (illness), and cornerback Alonte Taylor (hip) joined Winston as limited participants.