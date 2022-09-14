Jets sign Will Parks to active roster

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have added some depth to their secondary.

New York announced the club has signed safety Will Parks to the 53-roster off of the practice squad.

Parks appeared in three games with two starts for the Jets last season, recording nine total tackles.

Parks began his career as a Broncos sixth-round pick in 2016 and has appeared in 76 games with 20 starts for Denver, Miami, Philadelphia, and New York.

The Jets have also signed cornerback Jimmy Moreland and punter/kicker Ty Long to the practice squad while releasing receiver/kick returner Diontae Spencer from the practice squad.