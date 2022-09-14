Joe Burrow: I obviously have to start stronger

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off the first four-interception game of his career and he shared a lesson he learned from the experience during his weekly media session on Wednesday.

Burrow said that his turnover-filled performance — he also lost a fumble — in the overtime loss to the Steelers reinforced that he has to “just take what the defense gives me” against the Cowboys this week and against other teams in the weeks to come. Burrow also pointed attention to his work in helping the Bengals come back in the second half of the game when evaluating his overall outing.

“Not my best, obviously would like to take care of the ball better,” Burrow said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “But as bad as I played in the first half, I thought I battled in the second half and put us in position to win the game. So I was proud of that, but obviously gotta start stronger.”

Burrow’s history is long enough to see that the turnovers from last Sunday are an outlier and that should provide the Bengals with some confidence that he’ll be back on track when the Bengals return to the field this weekend.