Jordan Whitehead questionable for Jets this week

Posted by Josh Alper on September 14, 2022, 12:44 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 28 Preseason - Giants at Jets
Getty Images

The Jets signed safety Will Parks to the active roster on Wednesday and an injury to one of their starters is the reason behind the move.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at his Wednesday press conference that Jordan Whitehead is “definitely questionable” to play against the Browns in Week Two. Whitehead is dealing with an ankle injury and will not practice on Wednesday.

Whitehead had five tackles against the Ravens last weekend.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (toe) and punter Braden Mann (back) will also be sitting out of practice. Myers had two tackles in Week One and Mann punted six times, including a 20-yard shank that was followed by a Ravens touchdown drive.

The Jets signed punter Ty Long to their practice squad in order to give them some insurance in the event Mann isn’t able to play this weekend.

2 responses to “Jordan Whitehead questionable for Jets this week

  2. Here is another Joe Douglas doozy for the ages in free agency. There’s not 1 FA player he’s signed that is any good.

    Lawson, Corey Davis, Jarrad Davis, Vinny Curry, CJ Uzomah, Ty Conklin, etc. I am probably forgetting some other crap or middling player.

    Brutal.

