Justin Simmons will miss some time with a thigh injury

Getty Images

The Broncos defense will be down a starter for a while.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that safety Justin Simmons will miss some time. Simmons hurt his thigh during their season-opening loss to the Seahawks and the team is evaluating how long he’ll be out.

Simmons has been one of the most durable players on the Broncos roster. He played every defensive snap on Monday night and in 2018, 2019, and 2020, but he missed a handful of snaps last season.

Simmons had nine tackles for the Broncos in the opener. Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, Caden Sterns, and Delarring Turner-Yell are the other safeties on the roster for the Broncos.