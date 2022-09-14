Kadarius Toney on playing seven snaps: Disappointed in winning? You sound crazy

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney expressed some discontent with his playing time early in his rookie season, but he didn’t have the same reaction to limited usage after this year’s season opener.

Toney only played seven snaps in the Giants’ 21-20 win over the Titans and head coach Brian Daboll chalked it up to the “personnel groups” that the Giants were using for that game. On Wednesday, Toney said he thought the time he missed this summer with a leg injury was “why I wasn’t on the field” but said that he wasn’t feeling disappointed by spending most of the afternoon on the bench.

“Disappointed in a victory? Disappointed in winning? You sound crazy,” Toney said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

Toney is not listed on the team’s injury report, so his summer leg issue is in the past and any continued absence from the lineup will likely lead to more questions about how well Toney might fit in Brian Daboll’s offensive plans.