Keenan Allen ruled out, J.C. Jackson listed as questionable

Wide receiver Keenan Allen‘s chances of playing for the Chargers against the Chiefs on Thursday night never looked good after he hurt his hamstring last Sunday and they were officially extinguished on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chargers ruled Allen out for their matchup with the longtime AFC West frontrunners. Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter, Jalen Guyton, and Josh Palmer will be on hand at receiver for the game.

Allen will now have more than a week to recuperate before the Chargers host the Jaguars in Week Three.

While Allen will be out, cornerback J.C. Jackson could make his first appearance of the season. He’s been listed as questionable with the ankle injury that kept him from playing against the Raiders last Sunday.

Tight end Donald Parham (hamstring) has also been ruled out. Gerald Everett and Tre' McKitty remain available at the position.