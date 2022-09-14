Kyler Murray: Every game matters, but you’ve got to get over it

Getty Images

The Cardinals got rocked by the Chiefs in their season opener. But at this point in the week, they’re well into turning the page toward Las Vegas.

That’s something quarterback Kyler Murray has gotten better at as he’s gained more experience in the league. While Murray can often be frustrated postgame even after a win if things don’t go exactly right, the quarterback said he had to modify the way he responded.

“There is a fine line in taking what happened and taking the experience and using that to get better next week,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “Coaching guys. Where did we mess up? Where can I get better? What was he thinking, what was I thinking? And grow that way.

“Every game matters to me, but you can’t just be down in the dumps. You’ve got to get over it.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray has improved in talking through things instead of “just getting mad.”

“He’s pulling guys aside and not just getting mad, saying, ‘This is what I was expecting and this is why I was mad.’ That’s a big step,” Kingsbury said. “As a young player, he had to come in without training wheels and we threw him in and he had to figure it out.”

Murray has made that progress. But the Cardinals need that to translate into a better on-field performance in Week Two after the poor result against Kansas City.